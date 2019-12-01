Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Man further remanded for rape of girl, 10

Dec 01, 2019 News 0

A man who is being accused of raping a ten-year-old girl was further remanded to prison on Friday, after the prosecution objected to bail.
The accused, Christopher Williams, called Chris, appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer to the charge.
The court heard that on June 2, 2019, Williams, who is from Good Hope, forcefully engaged in sexual activities with the girl. Williams had previously answered not guilty to the charge on November 15, 2019, and was remanded to prison.
His second application for bail was rejected again Friday. The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the victim lives within close proximity to the accused. The Prosecution also noted that due to the seriousness of the offence, bail cannot be granted.
Magistrate Bess after considering both cases further remanded the accused to prison. Williams is expected to make his next appearance on January 10, 2020.

