Man further remanded for rape of girl, 10

Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
A man who is being accused of raping a ten-year-old girl was further remanded to prison on Friday, after the prosecution objected to bail.
The accused, Christopher Williams, called Chris, appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer to the charge.
The court heard that on June 2, 2019, Williams, who is from Good Hope, forcefully engaged in sexual activities with the girl. Williams had previously answered not guilty to the charge on November 15, 2019, and was remanded to prison.
His second application for bail was rejected again Friday. The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the victim lives within close proximity to the accused. The Prosecution also noted that due to the seriousness of the offence, bail cannot be granted.
Magistrate Bess after considering both cases further remanded the accused to prison. Williams is expected to make his next appearance on January 10, 2020.
Dec 01, 2019Defending champions West Ruimveldt along with Redeemer, Tucville and North Georgetown Primary will be the four schools heading into the semifinals of the Smalta girls’ under 12a Peewee football...
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Long before I ever dreamt of getting married and fathering a child, there was a particular guiding principle I had in my... more
If you stand up outside of any government agency, on any given workday morning, you will appreciate why the government is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]