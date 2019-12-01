Man arrested for playing with gun outside market

A 34-year-old Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident is now in hot water after he was reportedly caught flaunting his licensed firearm at the Stabroek Market last Friday. The incident occurred around 18:30hrs while police ranks were carrying out a search at the municipal market.

The man reportedly works as a security guard attached to a mining company. He was subsequently arrested by police officers and taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he is in custody assisting with the probe.

Police sources indicated to this publication that prior to this incident, numerous reports were made at a station accusing the security guard of usually playing with the gun at the market place.

According to reports he also had in his position sixteen live rounds of ammunition.