Linden teen stabbed by twin brothers

School violence is on the rise with another occurrence being added to the list. In this case, a 15-year-old student was stabbed several times about his body by twin brothers who attend the Linden Foundation Secondary school.

According to reports, the incident took place during the lunch break..

Commander of Region Ten, Superintendent Hugh Winter, told Kaieteur News that the twins have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

On Thursday at 11:20am, the victim was walking along the corridors of the school when he passed and hit one of the brothers with his shoulder. The twins reportedly told police that this was a deliberate move.

A fight subsequently ensued and in the heat of the moment, one of the brother’s brandished a pair of scissors and dealt several stab wounds to the victim.

The head teacher intervened and immediately rushed the injured student to the nearby medical facility where he was treated and sent home. He is said to be out of danger.

According to the Commander, the fight was fueled by an ongoing feud between the trio. The reason for the feud is unknown.

The regional head stated that a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution to determine whether charges will be instituted against the twins.

This incident now adds to the long list of violent fights occurring in secondary and primary schools causing many eyebrows to rise.

The last incident took place at the Winfer Garden Secondary school where a parent was filmed beating a female. The video made its rounds on social media with many persons demanding that adequate punishment be meted out against the male student.

The second issue occurred at Richard Ishmael Secondary School. It involved a male and female student.

It was reported that the fight started because the female was bullying the male student about him being an orphan.

Investigations are ongoing.