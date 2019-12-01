La Grange smash-up leaves four dead, six critical

Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed after a speeding minibus rammed into a car on the Nismes Public Road,

West Bank Demerara at around 19.30 hrs yesterday.

The child, who was in the bus, and driver of the car, were pinned in the wrecked vehicles and died at the scene.

The horribly mangled bodies were transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, while six passengers, listed as critical, were transported by ambulance and police vehicle, to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Two of the dead were identified as Ayesha Sealey, 29, of Vreed-en-Hoop; Rawle Glen, the 52-old driver of the car, of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara; and Maria Bisnauth. The fourth victim, a male, was still unidentified.

The smashup occurred in the vicinity of the popular ‘Beard Man’ Gas Station.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the car had just re-fuelled at the gas station.

He then turned onto the West Bank Public Road, at the same time that a speeding minibus was heading north on the same roadway.

The impact hurled both vehicles into a nearby trench.

The driver of the car was left pinned in his mangled vehicle, while a badly injured girl was trapped in the bus.

Passersby helped to free them but by then they were both dead.

Road Safety Week ended yesterday with at least eleven deaths.

The tragedies began when a new father, 31-year-old David Headly, was killed in an early morning accident on Sunday, November 24. Reports are Headly was driving his car, PRR 253, at a fast rate when he slammed into a bridge at Felicity, on the East Coast Demerara public road.

Earlier that Sunday, just after midnight, 29-year-old Police Officer, Carl Roach died after his Ducati motorcycle collided with a car at the corner of Brickdam and Chalmers Place. The impact killed him instantly.

The next day, November 25, an Essequibo labourer, 52-year-old Raymond Cassal was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Residents had found his body lying on the roadway sporting multiple injuries.

The next day, November 26, saw a horrific crash that claimed the lives of businessman Dillon DeRamos and Senior Superintendent Brain Eastman. The SUV the men were travelling in slammed into a concrete fence at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The vehicle was wrecked beyond repair.

Further up at Bush Lot, West Coast of Berbice, an innocent 7-year-old boy’s life was snuffed out as he stood with his mother and siblings, mere moments after coming from school.

Nifran Nazamadeen, his mother and 8-year-old sister were standing on the parapet when a speeding car into them, killing the young lad instantly. He was still wearing his schoolbag as his body lay trapped under the wrecked car.

Then yesterday, 26-year old Riley Charles Newton of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara drove off the road and overturned at Leonora, WCD.

The accident occurred at around 04:30 hrs yesterday. Riley’s friends who were also injured, were travelling to Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles said that the traffic department has been playing their part but yet, the recklessness still persists.

“We have been doing our part…education, TV programmes, lectures to schools, lectures to drivers, enforcement exercises, but this does not seem to be hitting home with persons. All of the accidents throughout this week, look at them, all were caused by speeding.”