Increased community involvement being sought as…Mission to end AIDS by 2030 intensifies

Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
By Sharmain Grainger
With more than 80 percent of the 5,000-plus HIV clients accessing antiretroviral therapy being virally suppressed, Guyana is fervently advancing towards the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. Records suggest that there are just over 8,000 persons living with HIV here. However, there is need for more persons to be placed on treatment.
Guyana has joined the call for the UNAIDS 90/90/90 targets with an accelerated implementation plan by 2020. With the targets in place, 90 percent of the estimated HIV population should know their status; of those that know their status, 90 percent should be accessing care and treatment services, and of those on treatment, 90 percent should be virally suppressed.
Guyana’s progress in achieving the UNAIDS targets and the efforts towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end AIDS by 2030 have been quite impressive.
Speaking on this recently was Deputy Programme Manager (ag) of the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), Dr. Niccollette Boatswain. She revealed that Guyana has achieved “93 percent for our first target, 75 percent for the second and 81 percent for the third…and these are based on verified data.”
Based on this data, Guyana is the first country within the Caribbean region to have achieved the first 90 of the UNAIDS targets.
The UNAIDS targets, she explained, serve as “sort of a thermometer that can be used to measure where we are in our response.”
CLOSING THE GAP
Dec 01, 2019Defending champions West Ruimveldt along with Redeemer, Tucville and North Georgetown Primary will be the four schools heading into the semifinals of the Smalta girls’ under 12a Peewee football...
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Long before I ever dreamt of getting married and fathering a child, there was a particular guiding principle I had in my... more
If you stand up outside of any government agency, on any given workday morning, you will appreciate why the government is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]