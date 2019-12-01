Businessman to serve a further one-year jail term

Three months after being sentenced for trafficking in cocaine, a businessman on Thursday had an additional year added to his record.

Fifty-seven-year-old Aundre Singh, who was on trial before Magistrate Rondel Weever in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday decided to change his not guilty plea to guilty and admitted to his charge.

The charge had stated that on October 3, 2018, at lot 779 Section B Block X Diamond Housing Scheme, he had 6.6 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The court was told that a search by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks was conducted at the home of the defendant. This search resulted in the find of 6.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

Singh remains in court for two other charges in which it is alleged that on the same day and at the same location the defendant who was not a licensed firearm holder at the time was found in his possession with one revolver and matching ammunition as well as one pistol with matching ammunition.

On the day in question, the revolver and pistol as well as the corresponding ammunition for each weapon along with a large sum of money discovered.

In August, Singh was sentenced for the offence which stated that on October 3, 2018 at the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Kitty seawall, between Pere Street and Queen Street, he had 5.582 kilograms of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

At the completion of his trial, Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus who was presiding over the hearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts handed down her sentence of 3.5 years.

Singh was also charged along with sixty-year-old Clifford Gouveia, a taxi driver, of Lot 14 Little Abary, East Coast Demerara. Gouveia also received the same sentence.

Both men had pleaded not guilty. They were, however, found guilty based on the evidence presented by the prosecutor, Narissa Leander. As part from their sentence, they were fined $11,722,200.