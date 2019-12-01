A chosen generation

Emotions ran high and tears were shed at Vreed-en Hoop Secondary’s 2019 graduation on Thursday.

This ceremonial event featured 38 graduates and presented awards to students with astonishing academic and athletic achievements, as well as extraordinary teachers.

Vreed-en Hoop Secondary crowned its 2019 valedictorian, Emmanuel Harry, and its second-best graduating student, Devanie Persaud.

Emmanuel Harry, 18, a science student, completed seven subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) exams. Henry explained how he overcame his challenges and how wonderful he felt upon graduating.

“One of my challenges was that if I didn’t work hard enough, I would’ve failed so I had to find time within my busy schedule to study to do well.” Harry has applied to do Nursing at a professional level.

Devanie Persaud, currently a student at the University of Guyana, was unable to attend her graduation due to exams. Her mother, Elizabeth Persaud, who was there on her behalf, shared her pride in her daughter’s achievements.

“I’m a very proud mother of four. Two of my kids are at university. [Devanie] worked very hard and studied very hard,” Persaud said.

Devanie is currently studying accounting at the university.

Special guest, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, extended her gratitude to the parents, teachers and guardians for their support to the 2019 graduating class.

“…They really are the chosen generation. They are growing up and entering the next phase of their [lives] at an awesome time, with so many great things happening in Guyana.

“That allows them to do so many things. For example, if they want to be an entrepreneur the internet provides them with a global market to sell their products.”

The Minister also highlighted the ongoing transformation in Guyana and the fact that the country will need all her skilled citizens to support this development. “I want to see the petroleum engineers, the IT professionals, the programmers all of those skills that Guyana needs and we want to see them here in the next couple of years.”

In her report on the school’s 2019 performance, Deputy Headmistress, Lauren Sinclair, shared the school’s plans for 2020.

“It shows the commitment for the past five years. Graduation means they have completely graduated from secondary school life and now they step into the world of work. We are working with [next year’s class] and their SBAs, working towards matriculation.

One of our objectives is to have more than 50 percent of our students passing Mathematics and English, and [at least] three other subjects in Grades One to Three.” (DPI)