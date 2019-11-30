Trophy Stall four-team Softball on tomorrow at MSC

The Malteenoes Sports Club will be the venue for the Trophy Stall four-team 20 overs Softball competition which will be contested tomorrow starting at 10:00hrs.

Wellman Masters, Fisherman, Success Masters and Park Rangers will battle for supremacy. The winning and runner up teams and man-of-the-match in the final will received trophies.

Wellman will be led by Wayne Jones, the tournament organiser, with support coming from Mike Singh, Sheldon Perch, Eon Lovell, Nandram Samlall, Suresh Persaud, Lloyd Ruplall and Seeraj Bhimsain.

Fisherman will be spearheaded by Pooran Singh and include Robert Mohan and Troy Ramsaywack, while Success Masters will look to Seekumar Budram, Rafman Ali and Hackim Majeed for glory.

Park Rangers challenges will be led by Mohamed Rafeek, Oslyn Batson, Clyde Hoyte and Rudy Meyers.

Jones expressed gratitude to Trophy Stall Proprietor Ramesh Sunich for coming on board, while Sunich wished the teams well.