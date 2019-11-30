Traffic Chief discovers unreported accidents on hospital visit

Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, was forced to take statements on Thursday after a few unreported accidents were discovered during his visit to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
The visit was intended to allow the police to meet and distribute hampers to a number of accident victims who remain hospitalised.
However, it was found that there are a few victims who have been severely injured as a result of road accidents but never had the opportunity to lodge a report or to tell their story.
One man, Maxwell McLean Ogle, told the senior ranks that he slammed into a minibus transporting schoolchildren at the intersection of Saffon and Sussex Streets on Friday.
The man said that he can only recall being approached by the minibus driver “to see if he was ok” and “the blue and white colour of the bus”.
Another man said that he was standing on the “parapet” with his bicycle on the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara when a truck ran over his foot.
The man claimed that for three months he had been in and out of hospital for multiple operations.
He said that efforts were made to locate the truck driver who is a resident of Bath Settlement, Berbice but the man cannot be found.
After taking the necessary statements and contact information of the victims, the Traffic Chief promised that investigations will be carried
out and justice will be served.
He even requested from the relevant authorities of the hospital that permission be granted to his ranks to make timely visits in order to obtain such key information and also to do follow-ups.
Thursday’s visit saw nine victims receiving hampers from the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Monetary donations from the treasurer of the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC), Shahab Hack.
Among those who received hampers and monetary donations were eight-year-old Asiya Nizamdeen and her mother Amina Diaram, who are left severely injured after a driver ploughed into a number of pedestrians along the Bush Lot Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Wednesday afternoon.
Diaram’s seven year-old son was killed as result of the accident.
