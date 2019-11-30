Sections of Leguan Stelling collapse

Works to repair the dilapidated stelling at Leguan, Essequibo River, are expected to start soon with materials on site.

The assurance was given yesterday by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, after news came that sections of the stelling were collapsing.

The stelling, deteriorating after years of neglect, is the key entry and exit point to the island for citizens and goods.

The ferries have been finding difficulties docking there in recent days because of the conditions.

According to Patterson, a team from his Ministry was there recently to inspect how the project was progressing.

Hans Buer, apparently a resident, in Facebook posts in recent days, disclosed that parts of the stelling have been collapsing.

“The time is now coming that the responsible authorities wake up finally. The Leguan Stelling will collapse in a very short time. Rotten piles brought T&HD labourers into danger today, as this part of the stelling collapsed,” he wrote.

In fact, he said the ferry had a hard time mooring on Thursday.

Since September last year, a contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services for $413M.

It was recently that more 100 piles were taken to the location, Patterson said yesterday.

The stelling has been a sore point especially for Leguan farmers.

In January, the Ministry announced that piles from the Leguan Stelling low ramp had broke.

A team of Transport and Harbour Department engineers had been dispatched to the location to assess the damage incurred.