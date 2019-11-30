Rice farmer dies after slamming into minibuses

A rice farmer is now dead after he slammed into two minibuses on the Devonshire Castle Public Road, on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on information reaching this publication, the now dead man has been identified as Bissonauth Ramnarine, a farmer of Devonshire Castle.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 15:45 hrs, yesterday. According to reports, the man was proceeding north along the Devonshire Castle Public Road at the time of the incident.

Minibus BTT 9575 was proceeding in the said direction, ahead of the motorcyclist. While attempting to overtake the minibus, Ramnarine, who is in his late 50s, lost control, and collided with its right tail light. The man then found himself in the middle of the road, when he collided with an approaching minibus, which bore licence number BTT 9094.

The man was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, most of Ramnarine’s limbs appeared to have been broken.

Information reaching Kaieteur News also suggests that at the time of the incident, Ramnarine may have been under the influence of alcohol.

His body is at the Onderneeming morgue awaiting a postmortem examination.