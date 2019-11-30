Ratty committed to stand trial for bus driver’s murder during robbery

Orwin Peters, also known as ‘Ratty’, a mechanic of Lot 48 Norton Street, Bagotstown, was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of a bus driver, yesterday, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Peters was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 11, 2017 at Georgetown, he murdered Tedroy James, called ‘Six Head’, during a robbery.

The matter which was being heard by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore has been prolonging for some time. The magistrate ruled that the matter should not proceed any longer in the Magistrates’ Courts.

As such, she ruled that the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was concluded and ordered Peters to face a trial at the High Court.

The magistrate concluded that the evidence provided by the prosecutor was sufficient against Peters. The witnesses whom Peters called to testify in his defence made a no-show.

The 27-year-old Peters was also not represented by an attorney. However, his mother attended the court hearing and was overwhelmed in tears upon the decision made by the court.

On the day in question, reports revealed that 38-year-old Tedroy Neil James of Suddie, Essequibo Coast who was a Route-32 (Parika/Georgetown) minibus driver was shot in the bid to save his passengers from bandits.

According to reports, James was driving minibus BTT 976 north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road – presumably heading to Georgetown – when he was instructed by a male passenger whom he had picked up on West Coast Demerara, to stop at Middle Street, Mc Doom.

James noticed that as the male passenger was about to disembark the vehicle, two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, pounced on the unsuspecting passengers and began to rob them.

Consequently, he attempted to drive away to halt the attack on his passengers and ended up being shot by one of the men.

The suspects then made good their escape by running into a nearby street.

James was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead.

The police in a press release stated that James was shot in the back.

The defendant was then arrested and charged for the offence.