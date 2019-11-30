Prison officer nabbed smuggling ganja into Lusignan holding centre

Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
A prison officer who chose the wrong way to make an extra dollar for the Christmas holidays is now likely to spend this season with inmates instead.
Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed that a rank was nabbed yesterday while attempting to smuggle a quantity of marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.
Samuels said that the officer is in police custody but was unable to provide further details.
There are reports that the rank had about one pound of the narcotic, which would have netted him some $40,000 had he been successful.
He is just one of several prison officers who have been apprehended while trying to bring drugs and other prohibited items to prisoners.
Nov 30, 2019Hamilton’s destructive unbeaten 78 powers L/Wards to final Red Force lose by four wickets By Sean Devers in Trinidad A destructive unbeaten 78 from Jahmar Hamilton powers Leewards Hurricanes to a...
Nov 30, 2019
Nov 30, 2019
Nov 30, 2019
Nov 30, 2019
Nov 30, 2019
The hypocrisy of Dr. Troy Thomas is virtually over-bearing. And he gets away with it because this country throughout the... more
This government behaves as if the public is dumb and would swallow their hollow and contrived excuses. People are much smarter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Double standards have become the new system in the Organization of American States (OAS). This unwholesome... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]