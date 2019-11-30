Prison officer nabbed smuggling ganja into Lusignan holding centre

A prison officer who chose the wrong way to make an extra dollar for the Christmas holidays is now likely to spend this season with inmates instead.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed that a rank was nabbed yesterday while attempting to smuggle a quantity of marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.

Samuels said that the officer is in police custody but was unable to provide further details.

There are reports that the rank had about one pound of the narcotic, which would have netted him some $40,000 had he been successful.

He is just one of several prison officers who have been apprehended while trying to bring drugs and other prohibited items to prisoners.