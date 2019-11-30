Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prison officer nabbed smuggling ganja into Lusignan holding centre

Nov 30, 2019 News 0

A prison officer who chose the wrong way to make an extra dollar for the Christmas holidays is now likely to spend this season with inmates instead.
Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, confirmed that a rank was nabbed yesterday while attempting to smuggle a quantity of marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.
Samuels said that the officer is in police custody but was unable to provide further details.
There are reports that the rank had about one pound of the narcotic, which would have netted him some $40,000 had he been successful.
He is just one of several prison officers who have been apprehended while trying to bring drugs and other prohibited items to prisoners.

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 2

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 2

Nov 30, 2019

Hamilton’s destructive unbeaten 78 powers L/Wards to final Red Force lose by four wickets By Sean Devers in Trinidad A destructive unbeaten 78 from Jahmar Hamilton powers Leewards Hurricanes to a...
Read More
GFF ‘Super 16’ yearend football tournament launched

GFF ‘Super 16’ yearend football...

Nov 30, 2019

Trophy Stall four-team Softball on tomorrow at MSC

Trophy Stall four-team Softball on tomorrow at

Nov 30, 2019

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs...

Nov 30, 2019

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney Finalist to be decided today

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney Finalist...

Nov 30, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Football League Lodge Secondary continue purple patch

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Football League Lodge...

Nov 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Who was the Big Stick?

    This government behaves as if the public is dumb and would swallow their hollow and contrived excuses. People are much smarter... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019