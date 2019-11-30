PPP/C social contract promises greater accountability

The People’s Progressive Party launched its pre-manifesto “Our Plan for Prosperity”, yesterday, under the theme “Stronger Together” at Freedom House, Robb Street, Robbstown.

The event highlighted excerpts from the manifesto itself, mainly focusing on key goals of accountability that were outlined by the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Dr. Irfaan Ali.

This event chaired by Ms. Gail Teixeira MP, attracted scores of PPP/C supporters.

Dr. Irfaan Ali, who was the first to address the gathering, said the PPP/C intends to govern Guyana in the interest of all Guyanese. He spoke on “a plan that is holistic, people centered and people driven.”

Ali said that the party’s comprehensive plans are based on numerous principles including equity, fairness, transparency and accountability.

He stated that the manifesto presented “brings a sense of purpose” since it expresses bold ideas and clarity on where Guyana will be moving forward to. Additionally, he encouraged all other parties to be open to scrutiny.

Dr. Ali told those present “that some political parties are accustomed to presenting their manifesto’s or excerpts from their manifesto’s a week before elections, but we believe we have a moral responsibility to every single Guyanese to demonstrate to them an agenda, a vision, a plan through which we seek their support in taking our country forward.”

Dr. Ali explained that the plan highlights specific targets that they intend to be held accountable for.

According to him, the manifesto details and justifies the creation of 50,000 jobs, 50,000 house lots, education, rescuing the production sector, securing the benefit of Oil & Gas for all Guyanese, improvements to infrastructure, cheaper electricity and proper management of economic resources all backed by sound analysis and an understanding of what our economy can afford and sustain now and in the future.

The party hinted at embarking on major Information and Communication Technology (ICT) avenues to promote the economy and support national development.

General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo asserted that the ideas expressed in the manifesto are not only implementable but they are realistic and “have been costed” since technical work has been done to support these ideas.

He ensured those present that the promises are not for the purpose of garnering votes. He stressed the vital role of inclusion. He stated that a youth sector will be attached directly to the Presidential candidate responsible for the implementation of youth centered initiatives and development.

Dr. Jagdeo underscored the fact that education, health, and the inclusion of various civil institutions and other social sectors will see greater advances in governmental decision making.