GuyOil slashes prices on gas, diesel, kero

Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) yesterday announced that it has reduced the prices of their Super 95 (gas), ULSD (diesel) and kerosene.The reduction took effect yesterday from 10:00hrs.
GuyOil explained that the decreases were possible from lower acquisition costs the company received from their supplier.
The new prices are as follows:
“The new prices represent a six dollars decrease for Super 95 gasolene, a seven dollar decrease for ULSD and a ten dollar decrease for kerosene respectively and it is applicable to all GuyOil service stations nationwide.
“The reduction demonstrates GuyOil’s commitment to their customers.”
The state-owned GuyOil also said it is happy for the opportunity to pass this reduction unto to customers.
“They are reminding their customers and the public that GuyOil is Guyanese-owned and operated and will continue to be the leading company delivering premium value to all stakeholders and offer excellence in service.”
