GuyOil slashes prices on gas, diesel, kero

GuyOil has slashed prices on gas, diesel and kero, it was announced yesterday.

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) yesterday announced that it has reduced the prices of their Super 95 (gas), ULSD (diesel) and kerosene.The reduction took effect yesterday from 10:00hrs.
GuyOil explained that the decreases were possible from lower acquisition costs the company received from their supplier.
The new prices are as follows:

“The new prices represent a six dollars decrease for Super 95 gasolene, a seven dollar decrease for ULSD and a ten dollar decrease for kerosene respectively and it is applicable to all GuyOil service stations nationwide.
“The reduction demonstrates GuyOil’s commitment to their customers.”
The state-owned GuyOil also said it is happy for the opportunity to pass this reduction unto to customers.
“They are reminding their customers and the public that GuyOil is Guyanese-owned and operated and will continue to be the leading company delivering premium value to all stakeholders and offer excellence in service.”

