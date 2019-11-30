Guyana says farewell to a centenarian

…as Sister Helena McAllister is laid to rest

Yesterday, Guyana said farewell to one of its centenarians as Sister Helena Maud McAllister, a beacon of light in the Christian world was laid to rest.

Her service of thanksgiving, as her loved ones called the ceremony, was held at the Bethel Gospel Hall, Camp Street, Georgetown.

It included much singing as this was one of her favourite past times. The centenarian’s loved ones urged those gathered, not to mourn, but to celebrate the legacy of Sister McAllister who devoted her life to serving others.

As her casket flooded with purple and blue wreaths stood at the side of the podium, a large framed photograph of her was mounted on the stage. Tributes poured in; there was not a teary eye as persons reminisced on how she lived life her way.

Among those paying tribute to her was Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, who delivered condolences from President David Granger.

Minister Lawrence said that she knew Sister McAllister personally. The Minister particularly noted that McAllister was her tower of strength during her battle with cancer.

A eulogy was delivered by her son, Godfrey McAllister. It was a unique one as it detailed his memories of

his beloved mother. Godfrey described his mother as a woman of strength; a woman who played the lead role in their family.

“Only if I had more time,” Godfrey repeated as he encouraged those gathered to make it a priority to spend time with their loved ones. Like his mother who recently published her biography, he also urged persons to record the events of their lives.

The life of sister McAllister

Sister McAllister will forever be remembered as a woman who strived to bring every person closer to God. A vibrant Helena, née Yard, was born on April 16, 1914 in British Guiana, to James Yard, a carpenter and native of Barbados, and Albertha Bunyan, a housewife.

The woman closed the final chapter in her life at 105-years-old on November 13, 2019. She mothered three biological children —Ruth Cumberbatch, Hilton McAllister Jr., Dr. Godfrey McAllister- and opened her home to many other foster children.

She spent the last days of her life at her Lot 208 Duncan Street, Georgetown home, successfully running a business and a Bible class.

Following the death of her husband, Hilton McAllister, she was left to run the family business Mac’s Housing and Facilities—an apartment rental company.

To mark her 102nd birthday, she chronicled and published her biography—‘A Century with Jesus’. She was the only survivor of four siblings. She was the grandmother of two and great grandmother of one. Helena was overseen by her daughter Ruth who occupies one of the apartments.

EARLY LIFE

Helena spent her early life with her mother, whom she adored. Growing up, her life revolved around school, home and church. Her father was an elder at the ‘Collier’ Brethren Church at Camp Street and South Road, Georgetown.

In her school life, she was taught all the primary school subjects. After completing Sixth Standard, she left the Freeburg School and attended sewing classes at the Carnegie School of Home Economics. Later she made artificial flowers for sale.

Her husband was the founder of Mac’s Secretarial School. The educational institution for which her husband was the headmaster churned out well-rounded students for decades.

The late Desmond Hoyte was Assistant Principal at the school before he became the country’s President. Both Helena and her husband held posts at separate medical institutions before joining the teaching profession. Their children later joined the teaching staff.

Due to various reasons, the family was forced to close the school in 2001.

Helena was featured in the Guinness Book of Records at age 102, for being the world’s oldest managing director. And whether for business or pleasure, she remained in touch with her contacts around the world via Skype, email and occasionally from her Android phone after mastering this technology aspect at the age of 90.

Known for countless journeys everywhere to take the word of God through tracts, yesterday’s offerings would be donated to the Source of Light, Guyana- an organisation through which her tracts are sourced.