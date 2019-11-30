Cops taking ‘second look’ at female taxi driver’s murder

Detectives are taking a fresh look at the unsolved killing of taxi driver, Jennifer Bipat, who was beaten, strangled and dumped in a ditch at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara last May.

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston indicated that other investigators are looking at the case, in the hope that they spot details that may have originally have been missed.

Police have also checked telephone records relating to calls that Mrs. Bipat might have received shortly before she was slain.

The 48-year-old taxi driver had reportedly received a call on her cell phone from someone who wished to hire her.

Bipat, of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, was employed with a Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara taxi service.

On Saturday, May 18, around 16:30 hrs, Mrs. Bipat received the fateful call. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she would not be returning to the base for the rest of the night.

She then left in her vehicle, Toyota Premio PXX 4114.

When she failed to return home that night, her daughter, her brother, an aunt and grandmother visited the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station to report her missing.

The following day, Mrs. Bispat’s body was found in a ditch at the back of Dairy, a section of La Parfaite Harmonie.

A post mortem revealed that she was strangled and struck on the head. Her vehicle was missing, and is still to be found.

Tharisma Samaroo, her daughter, recently expressed frustration that they had received no update on the investigation since her mother’s death.

“So many months pass and you can’t tell we nothing. You can’t even find my mother’s car…I’m the victim here; you’re supposed to be coming to me so I can get comfort.”