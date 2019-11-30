Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops taking ‘second look’ at female taxi driver’s murder

Nov 30, 2019 News 0

Detectives are taking a fresh look at the unsolved killing of taxi driver, Jennifer Bipat, who was beaten, strangled and dumped in a ditch at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara last May.

Murdered: Jennifer Bipat

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston indicated that other investigators are looking at the case, in the hope that they spot details that may have originally have been missed.
Police have also checked telephone records relating to calls that Mrs. Bipat might have received shortly before she was slain.
The 48-year-old taxi driver had reportedly received a call on her cell phone from someone who wished to hire her.
Bipat, of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, was employed with a Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara taxi service.
On Saturday, May 18, around 16:30 hrs, Mrs. Bipat received the fateful call. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she would not be returning to the base for the rest of the night.
She then left in her vehicle, Toyota Premio PXX 4114.
When she failed to return home that night, her daughter, her brother, an aunt and grandmother visited the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station to report her missing.
The following day, Mrs. Bispat’s body was found in a ditch at the back of Dairy, a section of La Parfaite Harmonie.
A post mortem revealed that she was strangled and struck on the head. Her vehicle was missing, and is still to be found.
Tharisma Samaroo, her daughter, recently expressed frustration that they had received no update on the investigation since her mother’s death.
“So many months pass and you can’t tell we nothing. You can’t even find my mother’s car…I’m the victim here; you’re supposed to be coming to me so I can get comfort.”

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 2

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 2

Nov 30, 2019

Hamilton’s destructive unbeaten 78 powers L/Wards to final Red Force lose by four wickets By Sean Devers in Trinidad A destructive unbeaten 78 from Jahmar Hamilton powers Leewards Hurricanes to a...
Read More
GFF ‘Super 16’ yearend football tournament launched

GFF ‘Super 16’ yearend football...

Nov 30, 2019

Trophy Stall four-team Softball on tomorrow at MSC

Trophy Stall four-team Softball on tomorrow at

Nov 30, 2019

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs cricket tournament in Berbice

Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne U19 50 overs...

Nov 30, 2019

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney Finalist to be decided today

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney Finalist...

Nov 30, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Football League Lodge Secondary continue purple patch

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Football League Lodge...

Nov 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Who was the Big Stick?

    This government behaves as if the public is dumb and would swallow their hollow and contrived excuses. People are much smarter... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019