Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 2

Hamilton’s destructive unbeaten 78 powers L/Wards to final

Red Force lose by four wickets

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

A destructive unbeaten 78 from Jahmar Hamilton powers Leewards Hurricanes to a four-wicket win against T&T’ Red Force in the second semi-final of the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup

at the Queen’s Park Oval last night to book their place into tomorrow’s finals when they face the West Indies Emerging Players.

Hurricanes made 269-6 off with three balls to spare in reply to Red Force’s 268-8 in 50 overs.

Jahmar Hamilton hit an unbeaten 78 from just 34 balls with three fours and eight sixes. Kieran Powell scored 48 from 50 balls with five fours and a six, while Devon Thomas made 28 from 51 balls with one four and Kacey Carty 53 from 69 balls with four fours and a six.

There were two wickets each for Jaggesar and Khan.

The win overshadowed brilliant batting from Tion Webster who hit seven fours and four sixes in his 121-ball 91 and shared in 99-run first wicket with Jeremy Solozano who 30 from 50 with two boundaries.

Jason Mohammed 59 with six fours and a six from 55 balls and Darren Bravo, who scored 34 from 32 balls with two fours and a six and added 59 for the fourth wicket, also contributed as the Red Force reached 268-8 in 50 overs.

Pacer Sheeno Berridge had 4-58 and Quinton Boatswain 2-69 were expensive but were the leading wicket-takers for the Leewards.

A small group of fans in the Stands with two huge T&T flags watched as Webster went after the pacers and a majestic back cut, the shot of the day; was followed up by dismissive drive over mid-off for four off the next ball when pitched up.

The left-handed Solozano played the supporting role before Webster, who was dropped on 42 off Terrance Ward, brought up his 50 from 61 balls with five fours and a six.

The run rate dropped rapidly when spin was introduced on the slow surface before Solozano departed in the 22nd over off of Jason Campbell.

Keagan Simmons, watched by his family, was on 14 when he was run out in a mix-up with Webster at 133-2.

Webster freed the shackles with six to post the 150 tried to hit his way out a trouble and only succeeded hitting Berridge to deep mid-wicket where Amir Jangoo held a good low catch with nine short of his of his maiden century as Red Force slipped to 150-3 after 37 overs.

The left-handed Bravo again looked good and along with Mohammed featured in well compiled partnership which saw the 100 being posted in 41st over.

But with the score on 209, Bravo was removed by Berridge and when Mohammed was removed by Quinton Boatswain at 251-7 in the penultimate over, Anderson Phillip clobbered two sixes to finish unbeaten 14 from three balls to give the Red force a good score in the end.

When the Hurricanes began Montcin Hodge (15) and Powell added 33 in 8.3 overs before Hodge edged Phillip to Wicket-Keeper Stephen Katwaroo.

Amir Jangoo (14) and Powell, who played several attractive shots, added 42 runs before Jangoo fell to Jon-Russ Jaggesar to leave the Hurricanes on 72-2.

Powell departed off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein at 93-3 in the 19th over to become the first batsman to reach 500 runs in the tournament.

Devon Thomas and Kacey Carty then put together 41 before Thomas was bowled by Imran Khan at 134-4 in 30 overs, Khan removed Akeem Saunders (11) and Jaggesar broke the half-century stand between Carty and Jahmar Hamilton to leave the score on 219-6.

With 20 to win from three overs, Hamilton hit a couple of massive sixes as he and Ward (11) took their team to victory.

Scores: RED FORCE 268 for eight off 50 overs (Tion Webster 91, Jason Mohammed 59, Darren Bravo 34, Jeremy Solozano 30; Sheeno Berridge 4-58).

HURRICANES 269-6 off 49.3 overs (Jahmar Hamilton 78 not out, Keiran Powell 48, Kacey Carty 53, Devon Thomas 28).