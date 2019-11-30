A chicken house get pluck

De more you live, de more you see. Shoemakers don’t thief clothes; barbers can only thief wig so if somebody wukking at a chicken place you would expect she to thief chicken.

Dem boys pass by de court yesterday and a strange case come up. Some supervisor was wukking wid a chicken place but she ain’t get charge fuh thiefing chicken. Dat mek dem boys sit up because is only chicken and chips does deh round dem place.

Of course dem have money but de clothes de workers does wear don’t have pocket. Dat is why dem boys was surprise when dem hear de woman get charge fuh thiefing from de chicken place. It tun out dat de chicken place claim how dis woman disappear would couple million dollar.

Dat is how dem boys know dat fry chicken does mek money. And is de lawyer claim how de place lose $91 million but dem only charge de woman fuh $19 million.

When dem boys lef de court, all dem could talk about was how de woman pluck de chicken place. If indeed she tek de money is a proppa plucking. Dem boys hope dat she build at least two houses because she can live in one and rent de odda one. And if things get tight she can sell de second one because de price gon go up.

Some wuk place does really mek dem staff feel nice and like how Christmas coming is nuff nice things gon happen. When dem boys go to a night club de barmen does mix de drinks wid water. Dat is how dem does mek dem money.

If de bottle suppose to have forty shots and $2,000 a shot, when dem mix a double shot wid water it mean dem mekking at least $800 pon every shot. Then dem ain’t satisfied. Dem does put in additional drinks pon de bill.

Of course, if you drinking an expensive rum, dem does try to pass off de cheap rum. Well dem boys ain’t tekking plucking dis season.

Talk half and watch out fuh some good robbing.