17 incomplete projects in Berbice

– Meet specification or we terminate – MPI warns

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Kenneth Jordan, his Permanent Secretary; Ron Rahoman, Chief Roads and Bridges Officer; Kim Stevens, Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO); Denita Crandon, Senior Engineer; Lloyda Amsterdam, Senior Labs Manager (MoPI); and Narima Rodricks, Procurement Officer; along with the region’s engineer and Clerk of Works met with the contractors executing works.

The meeting was to discuss the problems of the Ministry’s work programme for 2019 in Region Six.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was arranged by Patterson to get an idea about the challenges of contractors in executing their projects.

Patterson noted during the meeting that Region Six has 17 projects and to date all are still to be completed.

“The contractors were encouraged by Minister Patterson to adhere to the building specifications outlined by the Ministry, if not, the Ministry and by extension the Government of Guyana, will have no other alternative than to terminate their contracts.”

The Ministry’s Material Laboratory Manager, Ms. Lloyda Amsterdam, urged the contractors to provide their sampling materials weeks in advance before beginning road constructions, so as to alleviate the delay of the testing period, which will allow works to commence promptly as stated in the terms of reference of the contract.

Further Amsterdam noted: “Contractors must give the laboratory 48 hours’ notice for field testing instead of contacting the Ministry’s technician one or two days before – because we have standards to follow and contractors are not doing so and we wish to revert this, since these standards must be adhered to.”

Senior Engineer Denita Crandon cautioned, “Contractors must conduct proper compaction and use proper equipment to get the job done in a timely fashion.”

Crandon stressed that the Ministry expects all contractors to follow the projects guidelines given by the Ministry, so as to have the road infrastructure lasting for 10 years and beyond.

She added that the community must get the best roads for the enhancement of their community.

Lloyda Amsterdam was advised by Min. Patterson to host regular workshops with current and new contractors to keep them up to date with the Ministry’s stipulations and best practices for the construction of the road ways as it relates to grading, compaction and even physical demonstrations to ensure our roads are at all times up-to-date.

“The meeting was successful and contractors left the meeting assuring Minister Patterson that they will execute their respective projects before year end.”

Patterson also took the opportunity to visit a number of the project sites in Region Six.