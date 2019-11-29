Uprising Taxi Service supports Champion of Champions 2

Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Uprising Taxi Service of Vlissingen Road has thrown their support behind Mark Wiltshire for the staging of Champion of Champions 2 Dominoes competition which is set for December 1 at Rona Place, Ogle.
At a simple ceremony held at the aforementioned address, the entity’s representative Shamega Corahoo presented the third place trophy to Wiltshire. She thanked Wiltshire for giving them the opportunity to be part of the tournament and said they are looking forward to a successful competition. Wiltshire, the Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Domino League expressed gratitude to Corahoo for the assistance and informed that the tournament is only open to teams that won tournaments for the 2019 season and that a number of guess teams will be also accommodated.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and at stake are cash prizes, trophies, medals and hampers.
Teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start at 14:00hrs and to remain discipline throughout the competition.
Teams can call Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
