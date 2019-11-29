Trigger-happy security guard fined $15,000

The ex-Sheriff Security Services guard who was recorded on a camera recklessly firing his service-issued weapon while on duty was yesterday fined for the offence.

Damario Embrack, 23, of 88 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on November 8, last, at MovieTowne, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, he discharged a loaded firearm in a public place.

As a result of his plea, the magistrate fined Embrack $15,000. In default, he would be required to serve three months’ imprisonment.

The video of the incident had gone viral, with the man firing his weapon, and his colleagues cheering him on.

In the recording, the security guard, clad in black, was seen telling someone in close proximity to ‘cork yuh ears’ as he prepared to fire the company-issued shotgun.

He fired one shot while persons could be heard in the background saying “Custom… hot…Duh is how the thugs does wuk…six!”

A senior official at the company confirmed to Kaieteur News that the guard was fired on the spot, as soon as management viewed a video of the incident, which was widely circulated online on Sunday last.

However, it was noted that the video was made months ago and only surfaced when his friends posted it on social media to celebrate the disgraced guard’s birthday.

Furthermore, the official said that the other persons in the video are yet to be identified. He stated that once they are related in any way to the company, their services will be terminated immediately.