Phoenix Judo and Jiu-Jitsu Academy cops five medals in Suriname event

Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Phoenix Judo and Jiu-Jitsu Academy fielded a twelve-member Judo team to attend the Suriname Independence Inter-Guiana Judo tourna
ment 2019 and the outing was described as successful.
Pitted against a heavily manned Suriname team and a Powerful French squad, which both boasted big names such as Eole Picot, Shaquille Van Zicam, Anne Meyer and Zizov Abas the Guyanese lads still held their own.
Even with all the odds against the Guyanese… They still managed to secure 1- gold, 2 – silver and 2- bronze medals proving that martial artists from Phoenix can compete on the highest level as well.
The medalists are Rayon Yaw -gold medal -60kgs, Katrina Ford – silver medal -70kgs, Josh Fraser – silver medal -26kgs, Grace Jarvis – bronze medal -70kgs and Webster McRae Jr. – bronze medal -81kgs.
The club is expressing thanks to the following sponsors for making the trip a reality: International Technical Supplies, Eddie Delima, Tracmax, K. Mangal and sons, Fitness Express, Charles Ramson, Fight Central and Ghamandi’s Auto color.
