MYO Trophy Stall Inter Jamaat T10 Softball Cricket

Hague, Leonora, Cornelia Ida record victories as tourney continues

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs softball cricket competition continued on Sunday last at the M.Y.O Ground, Woolford Avenue with several matches.

LBI A Masjid vs Hague Masjid

Its glorious sunshine Hague Masjid won the toss and decided to take first strike. Hague Masjid made a challenging 122 for the loss of six wickets when their overs expired. Openers Ajay Kishan and Aftab Hussain were the main contributors scoring 50 (6×6) and 29 runs (3×6, 2×4) respectively. Javid Campbell picked up three wickets, while Akram Bacchus, Sheik Riyad and Riaz Ali had one each.

LBI A Masjid in their turn at the crease threatened but eventually fell short by 12 runs making 111 for the loss of three wickets. Campbell and Saied Khan made 24 and 26 runs respectively; Kishan Ramsaywack picked up two wickets, while Imran Khan had one.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid vs Leonora Masjid

Leonora Masjid won the toss and elected to bat posting a challenging 132 for the loss of seven wickets. Taariq (only name given) made 32 not out (3×6, 2×4), while Z. Hassan contributed 19 and Kishan Ramsaywack 17. Harry Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 20.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid found the going tough as wickets kept tumbling; their innings ended with 102 for seven. Mohamed Umar made 26 (4×6), Manuel Oveido got 16 and Timothy Persaud 13. Ajay Khan was the main destroyer with four wickets for 16 runs.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid vs Hague Masjid

Hague Masjid won the toss and batted first making 106 for the loss of six wickets. Openers Kishan Ramsaywack and Aftab Hussain made 47 runs (5×6, 1×4) and 14 respectively. Shankar Persaud picked up two wickets.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid fell short by 13 runs making 93 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opener Timothy Persaud made 44, Mohamed Umar 21 and Nazim Azeez 19. Aftab Hussain and Kishan Ramsaywack picked up one wicket each.

Corneila Ida Masjid vs LBI B Masjid

LBI B Masjid won the toss and invited Corneila Ida Masjid to take first strike. Corneila Ida Masjid made 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets after they were placed on 77-1 at the half way stage. Feroze Rahaman made 27; Imran Nasir and Pooran Deokarran picked up two wickets each.

LBI B Masjid in their turn at the crease fell short by two. Middle order batsmen Carl Spencer struck a even half century with two fours and five sixes, while captain Sarfaz Ally made 46 (5×6, 1×4). LBI B needed 13 from the last over but Corneila Ida Masjid held their nerves to restrict their opponents. Ralph Yusar picked up three wickets for 18 runs while Naieem Khalil had two for 16.

The competition continues on Sunday at the MYO Ground, Woolford Avenue with four matches starting at 09:00hrs.

Fixtures:

9 am- MYO vs New Mosque

11 am – New Mosque vs New Amsterdam Masjid

1 pm- New Amsterdam vs MYO

3 pm- MYO vs Diamond New Scheme