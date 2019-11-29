Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

LABA/YBG U19 Basketball double header on tomorrow at MSC Hard Court

Kwakwani will be among the clubs to be featured this weekend when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association / Youth Basketball Guyana Under-19 championship bounces off at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court in Linden.
The Kwakwani side will be the night cap game tomorrow night when they face Amelia’s Ward Jets from 20:00hrs and the opening game from 18:00hrs brings together Victory Valley Royals and Kings.
On Sunday, Kwakwani will be playing the first game at 18:00hrs when they face Retrieve Raiders and the second game from 20:00hrs is between Jets and Kings.
Next Wednesday another double header feature is on at the MSC Hard Court with Jets versus Royals and the other is Raiders against Kings.
Five clubs are competing for honours and they are Retrieve Raiders, Victory Valley Royals, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Kings and Kwakwani.

  • It’s traditional!

    Ten years ago, a grieving mother who had just lost her son related to reporters what a good boy he was. According to the... more

New 2019