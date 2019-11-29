Jury acquits man accused of killing Brazilian national

Tears settled in the eyes of 23-year-old Samuel Allen as he walked out of the High Court yesterday, a free man, after spending five years on remand for the murder of Brazilian national Joao De Souza. A jury found Allen not guilty of the crime after deliberations. At age 18, Allen was charged and remanded to prison for the murder of 57-year-old De Souza which occurred at 5 Miles Arakaka in the North West District, on April 03, 2014.

According to previous reports, De Souza, who had been living in Guyana for a few years, was beaten about his body during a robbery. The Brazilian was taken to the Arakaka Health Centre and subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. However, he succumbed while awaiting transportation at Matthews Ridge Airstrip the next day. A post mortem examination revealed that De Souza died as a result of cerebral haemorrhaging caused by blunt trauma to the head.

At the announcement of the verdict, Allen’s family who were seated in the courtroom exclaimed “Thank God.” Before he was relieved of the handcuffs, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow urged Allen to see the jury’s verdict as a blessing. She reminded him that he has so far spent most of his adult life in prison. In that regard, she urged him to return to society and make the most of opportunities that come to him. The Judge also advised the young man to stay very far away from bad company.

Allen’s trial was a very short one. During that time State Prosecutor Sarah Martin called a number of witnesses, inclusive of civilians and police ranks. Attorney Maxwell McKay, who represented Allen, had always contended that there were issues as to the identity of the person who had robbed De Souza. He had stated that there was no identification parade held by police. He had also contended that the prosecution witness who said he saw when De Souza was robbed testified that he did not see the robber’s face.