Horseracing returns to Port Mourant Turf Club on December 15

Horseracing action is set to return to the Port Mourant Turf on Sunday, December 15 when that entity stages a one day, eight-race meet at the Club’s facilities at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The feature event is for horses classified ‘B and lower over 1600M with the winner set to take home $600,000 and trophy. The race for animals classified G3 and lower will see them racing over 1600 M for a winner’s prize of $300,000 and trophy.

The H and lower race for 2019 non-winners will be another 1000M event for a winner’s take of $300,000 and trophy.

There is a race for ‘two-year-old maiden Guyana-bred’ horses over 1000M for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy.

The race for the J and lower and 2-year-old Guyana-bred’ horses over 1300M will see the winner collecting $240,000 and trophy.

Animals classified ‘K and lower will be run over a distance of 1200M for a winner’s prize of $140,000 and trophy.

The L class animals will be running over a distance of 1500M with the winner getting $120,000 and trophy.

Non winners in the ‘L class category will have their chance as they compete over 1300M for a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

Contact can be made with Kris Jagdeo on 624-6123; R Gajnabi on 643-9696; Turbo Jagdeo on 618-7278; C. Ramnauth on 697-1979, or Dennis DeRoop on 640-6396 for further information.