Horseracing returns to Port Mourant Turf Club on December 15

Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Horseracing action is set to return to the Port Mourant Turf on Sunday, December 15 when that entity stages a one day, eight-race meet at the Club’s facilities at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.
The feature event is for horses classified ‘B and lower over 1600M with the winner set to take home $600,000 and trophy. The race for animals classified G3 and lower will see them racing over 1600 M for a winner’s prize of $300,000 and trophy.
The H and lower race for 2019 non-winners will be another 1000M event for a winner’s take of $300,000 and trophy.
There is a race for ‘two-year-old maiden Guyana-bred’ horses over 1000M for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy.
The race for the J and lower and 2-year-old Guyana-bred’ horses over 1300M will see the winner collecting $240,000 and trophy.
Animals classified ‘K and lower will be run over a distance of 1200M for a winner’s prize of $140,000 and trophy.
The L class animals will be running over a distance of 1500M with the winner getting $120,000 and trophy.
Non winners in the ‘L class category will have their chance as they compete over 1300M for a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.
Contact can be made with Kris Jagdeo on 624-6123; R Gajnabi on 643-9696; Turbo Jagdeo on 618-7278; C. Ramnauth on 697-1979, or Dennis DeRoop on 640-6396 for further information.
Nov 29, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game affected by several stoppages for various reasons including malfunctioning floodlights, West Indies Emerging Played crawled into Sunday’s Final when beat...
Nov 29, 2019
Nov 29, 2019
Nov 29, 2019
Nov 29, 2019
Nov 29, 2019
I don’t want a smart phone. Someone wanted me to listen to Khemraj Ramjattan’s eulogy on the death anniversary of Sheila... more
Ten years ago, a grieving mother who had just lost her son related to reporters what a good boy he was. According to the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Double standards have become the new system in the Organization of American States (OAS). This unwholesome... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]