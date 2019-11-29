E’bo traffic cops to monitor night spots during holiday season

Traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division (2) will be keenly monitoring night spots within the Pomeroon/Supenaam region during the holiday season. This is according to Inspector in Charge of the Traffic Department, Troy Griffith.

Griffith was at the time speaking at a mini exhibition, hosted by the traffic department in observance of Road Safety Week, which will conclude tomorrow.

The Inspector pointed out that throughout the Christmas season, there will be a special patrol that will operate on a 24-hr basis.

“The special patrol will commence from 07:00hrs unto 19:00hrs. Then from 19:00hrs until 07:00hrs the following day. We will be looking for persons who will be drinking and driving, and we will be targeting the night spots as well on a daily basis.”

Griffith related that there has been a reduction in the number of traffic-related offences in the region in 2019, as compared to 2018. He credited enforcement exercises for this development.

He further explained, “From the first of January we have stepped up on our enforcement exercises, whereby every day we have traffic enforcement exercises by day and night, resulting in a reduction of traffic offences… Throughout the year and coming on to the holiday season, there will be lectures, at schools to students and teachers, and also to drivers. These will be done on a daily basis, throughout the Christmas season.”

Highlighting the fact that sensitization plays a pivotal role in the reduction of traffic-related offences, the inspector said that yesterday’s mini exhibition displayed quite a number of traffic documents and gear. “We are displaying all the documents of traffic – the radar guns, breathalyzer, traffic wands, traffic codes – and magisterial documents from the court will also be displayed.”

This publication understands that the traffic department is still challenged by drivers speeding to the ferry stelling during the morning hours. In explaining how the department will remedy that situation, the Inspector said, “We are presently putting systems in place to have that dealt with. Patrols will be running from four o’ clock in the morning. Drivers are therefore encouraged to desist from that, because we will be monitoring the roadways very early”.