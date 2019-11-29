Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Couple remanded for arms, ammo and ganja

Nov 29, 2019 News 0

Godfrey Bacchus, and his wife, Stacy Cort, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, yesterday, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were remanded for the possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol, 66 rounds of ammunition and 77 lbs of ganja for the purpose of trafficking.

Remanded: Godfrey Bacchus

Remanded: Stacy Cort

They were jointly charged for the offence which stated that on November 25, 2019 at the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, they had in their possession 34 kilograms 750 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Bacchus is separately facing a charge which stated that while he was not the holder of a firearm licence, he had in his possession 66 rounds of ammunition, one AK-47 assault rifle and one pistol on the same day at the aforementioned location.
The couple both pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Bacchus, 51 and his wife, Cort, 34 are both sanitation workers and have five children. Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva represented the defendants and sought bail which was not granted.
The lawyer told the court that the marijuana was discovered by police officers in an ice-pitcher that was taken to the defendants’ home without their knowledge and consent.
As it relates to the arms and ammunition, he told the court that those were obtained from an adjacent trench by the police ranks. He also told the court that the wanted bulletin issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for Steve Richard Bacchus was gained from his clients, who identified him as the individual who allegedly brought the item to their home.
However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted, based on the fact that the case differs from that of the defence.
In addressing the court with the fact of the charges, the prosecutor said that on the day in question, police acting on information went to the defendants’ home to conduct a search.
The prosecutor revealed to the court that the ranks in approaching the residence of the defendants noticed Godfrey Bacchus disposing a parcel into a nearby trench. The ranks subsequently retrieved the parcel which they unwrapped and found the suspected arms and ammunition.
The court heard that when a further search was conducted, some of the suspected marijuana was discovered in the bedroom of the couple. This was reportedly found between some clothing belonging to Stacy Cort.
The facts presented by the prosecutor further stated that during a video interview conducted by the police, with the defendants, Godfrey Bacchus admitted that the arms and ammunition belonged to him, while his wife admitted ownership of the narcotics.
After listening to the facts presented by the prosecutor, the magistrate remanded the couple to prison until December 4, when they are expected to appear at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
Their children will be placed in the custody of probation officers pending the hearing and determination of the matters before the court.

 

 

 

