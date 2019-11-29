Cop accused of brutalising Black Bush man with baton

– currently under close arrest

Constable Neal Dookram has found himself in hot water after he reportedly brutalised a Black Bush Polder man with his baton. He is currently under close arrest at the Whim Police Station.

According to a police source, Dookram is stationed at the Whim Police Station and is accused of assaulting Chuvindra Harrichand, a labourer of Lesbeholden North, Black Bush Polder. The incident reportedly took place Wednesday morning in Black Bush Polder, at the residence of the victim.

Kaieteur News was informed that Harrichand had just returned home from his daily duties as a labourer in the backdam and was relaxing in his hammock under his house when the Constable, attired in his uniform and armed with a baton, together with a female police and a Community Policing member, arrived at his premises with a car.

When they arrived, they reportedly informed Harrichand that they were there to arrest him in relation to a domestic violence report made against him. An argument broke out between Harrichand and the police and Constable Dookram allegedly used his baton to deliver several lashes about the man’s body.

The CPG member then allegedly grabbed Harrinarine and dumped him in the trunk of the motor car where he was shackled. It is alleged that at that point Dookram continued to batter the man with his force-issued baton causing him injuries to his arms and other parts of his body. The beating only stopped when a patrol vehicle attached to the Mibicuri Police Station passed. They reportedly noticed Dookram beating Harrichand and they intervened by taking the injured man to the Mibicuri Hospital for a medical examination. There he was treated and later sent away.

A report was subsequently filed by the victim and Dookram was immediately placed on close arrest at the Whim Station, the baton was lodged.