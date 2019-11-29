Colonial Medical Super50 Cup- Semi-final 1 Nedd, Sinclair spin WI Emerging Players to finals

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In a game affected by several stoppages for various reasons including malfunctioning floodlights, West Indies Emerging Played crawled into Sunday’s Final when beat Barbados by three wickets last night at the Queen’s Park Oval.

A 55-run fifth wicket stand between Zachary McCaskie, who hit five fours in his 61-ball 40 and Nicholas Kirton who made 26 from 41 balls with a single boundary staged a recovery but only Ashley Nurse with two sixes and a four in 25 offered resistance to the spinners as Barbados fell for 119 in 31.2 overs.

Guyanese spin twins; 18-year-old left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd and 20-year-old off spinner Kevin Sinclair continued their excellent work to share six wickets between them.

Nedd had a career best 4-29 from 9.2 overs, while Sinclair took 2-25 from 10 overs.

Set a revised target off 111 from 43 overs, the Emerging Players reached 112-7 off 38.4 overs as Joshua DaSilva made an ultra-cautious 27 from 66 balls with two fours and added 33 for the fifth wicket with Roland Cato who scored an unbeaten 25 from 56 balls with a four and a six, while Kimani Melius hit three fours in his18 as Nurse finished with 3-35.

Melius and Leonardo Julien, who played the supporting role, provided the Emerging Players with a circumspect start before Julian was stumped off Nurse for one off 17 balls at 18-1 in 6.4 overs.

Melius spanked Kyle Mayers for four and but Yannic Cariah (2) was LBW as Nurse struck again at 24-2 to bring Joshua DaSilva to the crease.

Joshua Bishop removed Melius (18) at 30-3 as the Bajans fought back but DaSilva who has a century and a fifty in the tournament and Justin Greaves, with three fifties, joined forces.

Greaves (5) hit Nurse for four but the West Indies off-spinner soon removed him and the Emerging Players were in a spot of bother on 43-4 in the 15th over.

DaSilva stroked Nurse for four in the 19th over to post the 50 before one of lights malfunctioned and was halted after 18.2 overs with the score on 55-4.

When play resumed Cato and DaSilva slowly chipped away at the target but with score on 68-4 in the 25th over, DaSilva suffered a minor foot injury the action was again stopped.

When play resumed the pair took the score to 76 before Chemar Holder removed DaSilva but with the score on 81-5 the lights again malfunctioned and play was again stopped.

When the lights were eventually fixed Sinclair (8) was caught and bowled by Miguel Cummings at 86-6 and it seemed the youngsters were trying their best to lose.

But Cato and Drakes saw the 100 posted in 35 overs but with the score on 100-6 the lights malfunctioned again and when play resumed the revised target was 111 from 43 overs.

Cummings removed Drakes (3) at 100-7 as Harding (9) joined Cato and together they saw their team home.

Earlier, watched by a small crowd, West Indies Emerging Players asked Barbados to bat on a slow track and sluggish outfield.

Emerging Players, the dark horse of the tournament, put aside their 10-wicket defeat against the Red Force in their last match to push the Bajans on ropes at 17-4 in the eight over.

Leniko Boucher (5) edged Keon Harding to the Keeper at 7-1 in the second over to give the pacer his 17th scalp of the tournament.

Nedd celebrated his reselection to West Indies U-19 team by removing Kjorn Ottley for a duck without addition to the score before Sinclair struck twice in the seventh over.

He had Jonathan Carter (3) caught behind and Mayers LBW before for a duck as two wickets fell in three balls.

McCaskie looked positive and along with Kirton took the score to 30-4 before a shower stopped play after 9.3 overs.

When play resumed the 50 was posted in the 15th over as Kirton lofted Jermaine Levy for six and McCaskie struck Sinclair for four as the 50 stand came up in the 17th over.

But with the score on 72 in the 20th over, McCaskie was run out and Nedd had Tevyn Walcott LBW first ball before Cariah got rid of Kirton as the Bajans slumped to 86-7 in 25 overs.

Nurse hit a couple of sixes to bring up the 100 in the 27th over before he was LBW at 106-8 to Nedd, who then had Cummins (11) caught behind to give DaSilva his third catch to end the innings.

The second semi-final between Red Force and Hurricanes is set for 13:30hrs today.