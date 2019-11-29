Children and parents fighting in schools

Children does always fight in school. Everybody know that but that is dem li’l children. That is wha de Education Minister seh when she hear bout how a boy beat up a gyal in school.

Big children does learn to control demself and to behave in a certain manner. Dem who never learn does end up in jail because dem does use weapon pun each other.

This week dem boys see a video wheh a big hairy back boy beat up a girl in de school. It was a no contest. De video show two boys standing some distance away like if nutten ain’t happen.

De headmistress had to hear bout de fight but she didn’t even bother to call de children because de next day dem in school. And de Education Minister like if is she business, tun up at de school. Dem boys don’t know if she talk to de headmistress or wha but dem know de Minister call pun de fighter and de punching bag to apologise to each odda.

Dem boys know that in a school de head woulda get involve right away and suspend both students or at least send fuh dem parents. If wasn’t fuh cell phones de country woulda never know bout de fight.

And dem have parents who setting de example. One woman walk in de school and beat up a teacher in front of de school children. She woulda have to remove she child from de school because no teacher woulda teach that child.

Instead of that, dem boys hear how de police investigating. Wha dem got to investigate? De teacher got marks of violence and besides, children don’t lie. Dem know who beat up dem teacher.

Suh de Crime Chief got to send two detectives to de school. Dem detectives got to tek statements but dem can’t tek statements from de children without dem parents. This investigation will go on past Christmas and by de time it done de teacher wouldn’t have any mark to show and dem children done forget de whole story.

Talk half and don’t encourage de stupidness in schools.