Archives to be officially renamed after Walter Rodney

Nov 29, 2019

There was disapproval a few days ago when the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) learnt that the National Archives no longer held the name of the late Dr. Walter Rodney, a prominent Guyanese historian, political activist and founding member of the WPA.

The sudden name change of the facility created quite a stir

Yesterday, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon announced that the edifice will be changed back to its original name and the change will be gazetted.
Minister Harmon explained to reporters that although the name was added to the archives, the change was never officially gazetted, an error he blamed on the past administration.
“As a temporary measure, the sign which is there, we have taken it down. We will do all that is necessary to ensure that the law is observed, and then we put back the appropriate sign.”
Located on Homestretch Avenue, the National Archives was renamed the ‘Walter Rodney Archives’ in 2008, but the name has been removed. Since then, many eyebrows have been raised, as persons questioned why the change was made. .
Officials took to social media to express their displeasure at the name change, calling it a ‘blatant disrespect to Dr. Rodney’.
However Minister Harmon stated “there is no disrespect to the legacy of Dr. Walter Rodney. These are people who are legends to our own country and therefore there is no disrespect which we will give to anybody.”

