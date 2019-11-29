$700,000 bail for driver charged with causing policeman’s death

Yesterday, two days after a 29-year-old Constable attached to the Brickdam Police Station met his demise in an accident, the individual who is alleged to have caused his death appeared in court, and was released on $700,000 bail.

Towana Clarke, of 19-19 Norton and Haley Streets, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and a Corporate Secretary at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to her.

Clarke pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 25, 2019, at Chalmers Place, Brickdam, she drove motorcar PMM 2528 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Carl Roach, of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who is representing Clarke, made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, since she has assisted the police with the investigations and the fact that she was never involved with the law before.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature of the offence and the fact that a person lost his life as a result of the accident.

Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail to Clarke, with the condition attached that she must report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday at 08:00hrs, and suspended her driver’s licence until the conclusion of the trial.

The matter was adjourned to December 16.