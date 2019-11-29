17 years for man who choked pensioner to death

Latest update November 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 31-year-old labourer was yesterday sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment at the Berbice High Court, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in October of this year.
A probation report was presented in court by Social Service Officer Felicia Gordon.
Lincoln “Shadow” Odell was arrested and charged for the murder of Fitzherbert Grimes called “Uncle Grimes” on June 2, 2017, at a racecourse in Springlands, Upper Corentyne. The charge stated that the act was carried out during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Odell was represented by Attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. Prosecutrix Seeta Bishundial represented the State.
Odell, in October, had appeared at the Berbice High Court before Justice Brassington Reynolds where he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
Grimes, who was 88 years old at the time of his death, was beaten by Odell after he (Grimes) refused to give him the pension money he had just uplifted from the Post Office. Odell, who frequented the pensioner’s home was known to be an abuser of illicit drugs. After committing the grisly act, he calmly walked out the yard with blood splattered all over his clothing. He had beaten and then choked Grimes to death.
A Post-Mortem examination gave the cause of death as manual strangulation. The deceased also suffered a fractured right collar bone, bruises to the neck and other parts of the body.
