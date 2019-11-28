Witnesses fearful of testifying against suspected gang members

Witnesses have conveyed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that they are fearful of testifying against two men who are currently on remand for attempting to murder Teon “Spoil Child” Allen, a former policeman and the suspected leader of a gang in Linden.

Early this month, the charred remains suspected to be that of Collin Rodney, 36, the main witness in the murder Preliminary Inquiry (PI), of his cousin Marlon Rodney, was found in a burnt motorcar at Mahaicony. It was reported that Collin had left home for court when he went missing.

On November 4, a bedridden Lashawn Lewis and Renard Caesar, were jointly charged with attempting to murder Allen.

It is alleged that on October 5, last, at La Penitence, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at Allen, with intent to commit murder. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan had fixed yesterday for commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge. However, when the matter was called, Police Prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers told the court that the witnesses have related that they are fearful of testifying against the two accused men.

As such, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Friday, December 6.

Police had stated that there was an ongoing issue between Allen and the ‘MOB Family’, a gang comprising persons from Linden and French Guiana. On the day of the shooting, Allen was reportedly purchasing vegetables from La Penitence Market, Georgetown when the occupants of a black car drove up next to him.

Moments later, three persons exited, two of them allegedly being Lewis and Caesar. They all carried firearms. Several rounds were discharged in Allen’s direction, but he managed to evade the bullets. According to reports, when Allen got to a safe location, he returned fire, injuring Lewis.

The attackers ran away, leaving the injured Lewis on the scene. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, admitted under police guard and later charged. Kaieteur News had reported that Allen had moved to Georgetown to seek refuge from the ‘MOB Family’, but apparently he was followed by his assailants.

On Tuesday, Allen was shot and arrested by police after he attempted to evade a roadblock at Rahaman’s turn, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 4:20pm, just as the afternoon traffic began to build-up. Sources say that Allen and two other men, both ex-police ranks, were in a heavily-tinted vehicle. Allen was said to be driving.

Police reportedly requested him to stop at the roadblock, but he did not and proceeded to fire a shot at the police. According to the source, the police exchanged fire and the men in an attempt to evade the bullets veered off the road and crashed into a nearby fence.

The men immediately surrendered to police and were arrested.

Officers with assistance from the Canine Unit searched the vehicle and an unlicensed .9mm pistol was recovered along with a quantity of cell phones. Allen has had a long history with police for a number of criminal offences.

While he was before the courts for having an illegal AK-47 in his possession, he was arrested and charged for harbouring wanted men, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Williams, who broke out of the Camp Street Prison on July 9, 2017 during a fire and riot.

Just two months ago, he was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to commit murder. Police had issued a wanted bulletin which stated that Allen was wanted by police in Linden for the attempted murder of Denise Grant and Tiffany Mc Deth, in Amelia’s Ward, on September 2, 2019.