Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wanted bulletin for suspect in AK-47, drugs find in Sophia

Nov 28, 2019 News 0

Police are seeking Steve Richard Bacchus in connection with last Monday’s North Sophia raid that netted an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and narcotics.
A bulletin issued, yesterday, stated that Bacchus is wanted for questioning in relation to possession of firearm, ammunition, and narcotics.
Police gave his age as 27 and his last known addresses as Lot ‘E’ North Sophia, and Lot 71 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, E.C.D.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Steve Richard Bacchus is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.
During Monday’s joint intelligence operation, police also unearthed 66 rounds of ammunition and over 32 kilograms of cannabis.
Two persons, a construction worker and his wife, have since been taken into custody. Police had stated that they were seeking a third suspect.
Caption: Steve Richard Bacchus

More in this category

Sports

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual Special School Games

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual...

Nov 28, 2019

Open Doors captured this year’s Windball Cricket and Football titles in the National Sports Commission Sponsored 4th Annual Special School Games played at the National Gymnasium. Open Doors...
Read More
MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally Memorial 25-over champs

MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally...

Nov 28, 2019

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor Streetball continues tonight

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor...

Nov 28, 2019

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

Nov 28, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly in the Regional Super50 cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly...

Nov 28, 2019

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019