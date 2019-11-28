Wanted bulletin for suspect in AK-47, drugs find in Sophia

Police are seeking Steve Richard Bacchus in connection with last Monday’s North Sophia raid that netted an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and narcotics.

A bulletin issued, yesterday, stated that Bacchus is wanted for questioning in relation to possession of firearm, ammunition, and narcotics.

Police gave his age as 27 and his last known addresses as Lot ‘E’ North Sophia, and Lot 71 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, E.C.D.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Steve Richard Bacchus is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.

During Monday’s joint intelligence operation, police also unearthed 66 rounds of ammunition and over 32 kilograms of cannabis.

Two persons, a construction worker and his wife, have since been taken into custody. Police had stated that they were seeking a third suspect.

Caption: Steve Richard Bacchus