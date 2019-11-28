Traffic cops freed on bribery charge

Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday dismissed a bribery charged level against traffic ranks Chris Brown and Mark Collins. The Magistrate upheld a no-case submission made by the men’s lawyer.
Last year, Brown and Collins both pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 7, 2017, last, at Ruimveldt Police Station, they corruptly obtained from Iyana Hutson, the sum of $10,000, as an inducement or reward for foregoing to charge Dwayne Dover with a traffic offence.
They were both released on bail pending a trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. According to information, the two traffic ranks were lured into a sting operation. On the day in question, Dover who was driving a Canter truck along Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was intercepted for an alleged traffic violation. Dover was said to be the supervisor of a contractor.
Brown reportedly then solicited $15,000 to forgo the charge. The driver contacted his supervisor who wrote down the serial numbers of some bills. He then notified a police sergeant at the Ruimveldt Police Station of the incident and gave him the serial numbers.
The contractor then went to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he handed over $10,000 to Brown, who allegedly gave it to another traffic rank. The two ranks were later searched and police retrieved the cash, with the corresponding serial numbers, in their pockets. Kaieteur News understands that following the charges, Brown was dismissed, while Collins was interdicted.
