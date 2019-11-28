Three charged for gun possession following Agricola Raid

Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Following a raid that was conducted in Agricola last week, three people faced gun-related charges. They were all remanded to prison.
The men who were charged individually are Gregory Boyce, 31, of 39 Brutus Street, Agricola; Keanu Heyliger, 20, of Second Street Agricola; and Eson Gibson 18, of 98 Second Street, Agricola.
They all answered to the charge when they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 21, 2019 at Brutus Street, Agricola, he had in his possession one .38 pistol and three live matching rounds and he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.
Boyce pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 21, 2019, at 69 Remus Street, Agricola, he had in his possession one .32 revolver, three 7.65mm, six 7.632 live rounds and seven .32 automatic ammunition.
It was alleged that on November 21, 2019, at Remus Street, Agricola, Heyliger had in his possession one .32 Taurus revolver, five 7.65 B and one .32 live rounds of ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time, Heyliger pleaded not guilty to the said charge after it was read to him.
The three defendants were represented by Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-Fat, who made applications for his clients to be released on a reasonable amount of bail. He contended that the police did not find any firearm on his clients.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman stated that the police were carrying out a raid in Agricola, when they saw Heyliger with a firearm. When he noticed the police, he ran and the police chased after him.
Heyliger threw the firearm into some bushes and he was caught by a police officer moments later. The firearm was recovered from the bushes and Heyliger was arrested and charged.
Boyce was also apprehended on the same street some distance away from where Heyliger was arrested.
The court heard that Gibson ran upon seeing the officers and he was also apprehended. A search was conducted and the firearms were allegedly found on Gibson and Boyce. They were arrested, taken into custody and later charged for the offence.
Objections were made by the prosecutor for bail to be granted to all the defendants based on the prevalence and the penalty the offence attracts.
Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded all three of the defendants and the matters were adjourned to December 4, 2019.
