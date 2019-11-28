Scrap iron galore as GPL decommissions Versailles, Anna Regina power plants

Scrap iron from two decommissioned power plants are up for grabs.

Earlier this week, the state-owned Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) in an advertisement published in Kaieteur News announced that scrap iron at the old Versailles, West Bank Demerara, and Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, is for sale.

According to GPL, the bids are for three lots.

The first one would be the decommissioned Versailles Power Station including an undetermined

amount of underground metals and scrap metal in the compound.

Lot 2 would be the decommissioned Anna Regina Power Station including an undetermined amount of underground metals.

The third lot is a number of transformers comprising various metals and oil at Anna Regina.

“The buildings and scrap metal are sold on an “as is, where is” basis. Bidders must provide sufficient evidence of “registration with” and “certification” by the Ministry of Business.

According to GPL, bidders are only allowed to submit one bid per lot.

Bidders for the scrap metals at the two decommissioned plants must include a deconstruction plan inclusive of a timetable for various activities and evidence of access to or ownership of machinery/equipment to be used.

With regards to the transformers, bidders have to submit a plan showing how they intend to remove them inclusive of containment of the oil.

“After payment, scrap metal and decommissioned buildings must be removed within the proposed timetable. Removal and transport of the scrap material from the location would be the

responsibility of the bidder.

Successful bidders would be required to provide a list of employees who would be working at these respective locations.”