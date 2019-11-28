Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual Special School Games

Open Doors captured this year’s Windball Cricket and Football titles in the National Sports Commission Sponsored 4th Annual Special School Games played at the National Gymnasium.

Open Doors defeated David Rose in both finals.

In the Windball Cricket final, David Rose after winning the toss batted first and made 73-1, off their 6 overs, with Odeil Gibon hitting 27, Joshua Goodman 26 and Ramesh Harinarine 10.

Open Doors replied with 74-0 for the win.

In other matches played – Saint Barnabas 46 – 1 with Dwayne Griffith 22, Matthew Boyer 10.

David Rose replied with 47–1 with J. Goodman making 12.

Harold B. Davis scored 41- 3 and Open Doors responded with 42.

Saint Barnabas made 49–3 with I. Dash 28. Defending Champions Diamond fell short at 43–1.

In the Futsal 7-A-Side competition: in the final; Open Doors beat David Rose 2-nil.

Other games resulted in – David Rose 2, Saint Barnabas nil, Open Doors and Saint Barnabas played to a nil all draw at regulation time. Open Doors won on penalty kicks 1 nil.