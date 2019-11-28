Oil industry is unforgiving; we must get it right the first time

– Energy Dept. official tells leadership conference

Guyana’s oil sector will not wait for Government to manage it right. It is an unforgiving sector, so it is important to get it right the first time around.

That is according to Senior Legal Officer at the Department of Energy, Joanna Simmons, who delivered opening remarks at the Leadership Development Programme held by Zoywin’s Consultancy at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, yesterday.Simmons said that the Energy Department is speeding to ensure it secures all the tools and support it needs to get the sector ready for First Oil, which is on track to arrive in just a matter of weeks.Simmons is coordinator for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project, which is intended to support the enhancement of legal and institutional frameworks and the strengthening of the capacity of key institutions to manage the oil and gas sector in Guyana.The project is being funded through a US$20M loan from the World Bank.She said that the industry is constituted by persons who are trained to do their jobs excellently, because, “In this industry, it’s a very unforgiving industry. You don’t have much time to do it over, if you don’t do it well in the first instance.”Her comments set the stage for the conference, attended by several bureaucrats and aspiring public sector leaders who are looking to develop their management potential.Former Georgetown Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of Zoywin’s Consultancy, Dr. Mavis Benn, said of the oil sector and Guyana’s 16 significant discoveries, that Guyanese have not fully grasped the change that is about to manifest in this society; that “Guyana will develop like a little Dubai.”“That’s why leadership development and enhancement is so necessary in this country,” Dr. Benn told the conference.