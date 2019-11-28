Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oil industry is unforgiving; we must get it right the first time

Nov 28, 2019 News 0

– Energy Dept. official tells leadership conference

Guyana’s oil sector will not wait for Government to manage it right. It is an unforgiving sector, so it is important to get it right the first time around.

A section of the gathering at the Leadership Development Conference

[from left] Senior Legal Officer, Department of Energy, Joanna Simmons; CEO of Zoywin’s Consultancy, Dr. Mavis Benn

That is according to Senior Legal Officer at the Department of Energy, Joanna Simmons, who delivered opening remarks at the Leadership Development Programme held by Zoywin’s Consultancy at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, yesterday.
Simmons said that the Energy Department is speeding to ensure it secures all the tools and support it needs to get the sector ready for First Oil, which is on track to arrive in just a matter of weeks.
Simmons is coordinator for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project, which is intended to support the enhancement of legal and institutional frameworks and the strengthening of the capacity of key institutions to manage the oil and gas sector in Guyana.
The project is being funded through a US$20M loan from the World Bank.
She said that the industry is constituted by persons who are trained to do their jobs excellently, because, “In this industry, it’s a very unforgiving industry. You don’t have much time to do it over, if you don’t do it well in the first instance.”
Her comments set the stage for the conference, attended by several bureaucrats and aspiring public sector leaders who are looking to develop their management potential.
Former Georgetown Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of Zoywin’s Consultancy, Dr. Mavis Benn, said of the oil sector and Guyana’s 16 significant discoveries, that Guyanese have not fully grasped the change that is about to manifest in this society; that “Guyana will develop like a little Dubai.”
“That’s why leadership development and enhancement is so necessary in this country,” Dr. Benn told the conference.

More in this category

Sports

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual Special School Games

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual...

Nov 28, 2019

Open Doors captured this year’s Windball Cricket and Football titles in the National Sports Commission Sponsored 4th Annual Special School Games played at the National Gymnasium. Open Doors...
Read More
MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally Memorial 25-over champs

MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally...

Nov 28, 2019

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor Streetball continues tonight

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor...

Nov 28, 2019

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

Nov 28, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly in the Regional Super50 cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly...

Nov 28, 2019

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019