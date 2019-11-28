North R/veldt Multilateral gets Lawn Tractor from Old Students’ Association

The Old Students’ Association (comprising chapters from the USA, Canada and Guyana) of North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School made a timely donation of a John Deere E140 Lawn Tractor last Thursday, during a simple ceremony at the institution’s location on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Association was Vice-President of the local chapter Rendell Harry. Headmistress Allison Cosbert collected the gift in the presence of fellow old students and those currently attending the school.

Harry, who was accompanied by the Old Students’ Association’s local chapter Treasurer, Karen Yaw, Executive Committee Member, Linda Bradshaw, and old student/Sales Account Manager of

General Equipment Guyana Limited, Harold Baboolall, told the gathering that the Association has been in existence for almost 15 years, during which they have executed many other projects, working in tandem with its sister chapters in the USA and Canada.

He said the continued interest shown by its members has been remarkable and unwavering over the years, adding that it is testimony to the foundation that was laid during their time at the school.

“While I cannot speak for everyone that attended this wonderful institution, I am sure that the unfaltering commitment that we continue to show towards the further development of this school is resounding proof of the benefits we derived during the time we spent here,” Harry stated.

He spoke of additional support for the school, including a heavy-duty, multi-purpose photocopying machine to reduce the cost of printing materials for the benefit of the teachers and students

The Old Students’ Association (OSA) had also presented the school with books, sports equipment, appliances for the Home Economics Department, computers and instruments for the school’s steel orchestra, to name a few, and according to the VP, many more projects are on the horizon.

The Association also implemented a feeding programme.

Meanwhile, Ms. Cosbert thanked the OSA for its continued assurance to assist in improving the areas where they (the school) lack equipment, and at the same time giving students every opportunity to perform at their optimum.

Opened in September 1975, North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School (familiarly referred to as Multi) was the brainchild of the then Prime Minister Forbes Burnham. It was one of five such institutions that were setup to make the student experience a well-rounded one. The others were located in Linden, Berbice, Essequibo and East Coast Demerara.