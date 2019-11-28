MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally Memorial 25-over champs

Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths beat Meten-Meer-Zorg senior team by 42 runs when the teams collided in the final of the Bibi Farida Asgarally Memorial 25 overs cricket match, played at the West Meten-Meer-Zorg Center ground last Sunday.

The seniors won the toss and insert the youths and were bowled out in 24 overs for 155. Openers Jermain Maxwell and guest player Tevin Imlack put together 19 before Maxwell was bowled for five by Levroy Miggings.

The youths slipped to 39 for 4 in 11 overs before Imlack and veteran Seymour Evans put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket. Evans was caught on the boundary for 29 which includes three sixes. Imlach who was holding the innings together was brilliantly caught by Rabindra Dasrath on the second attempt at short mid-wicket for a workman like 71 with four sixes and four fours. Travis Mohamed, who has just returned from club cricket in Canada, was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 21 with his right arm leg spin and was supported by Miggings with 2 for 19 and Javid Shafeek 2 for 27.

In reply the most experienced team showed their worth upfront as openers Rabindra Dasrath and DJ Adrian Johnson put on 32, before Johnson was bowled by his cousin Sheldon Alexander for 25 with four fours and one six . Miggings was the next best batsman with 23 as all the others batsmen struggled against a steady bowling attack, with Sheldon Alexander capturing 4 for 23 from his five overs. Seymour Evans had 2 for 23 and Captain Jermain Maxwell 2 for 38 as MMZ Seniors were bowled out for 113 in 19 overs.

At the presentation ceremony Alexander collected the best bowled trophy, Evans was judged man of the match and Imlach was given the best batsman trophy for his 71.

The winners collected $10,000 and a trophy while the runner also received a trophy.

Shabir Hussain, a former resident of the village and one of cricket’s most successful President in encouraged the players remain committed and spoke on the importance of discipline. He also reminded them of the glory days of West Demerara cricket under his administration.

Daughter of the late Asgarally, Ms. Naseema Khan reminded the players of her mom who passed away 18 years ago, stating that she was a Muslim Leader in the West Demerara. She also spoke on the strong ties her mom had with the cricketing fraternity, adding that her mom was excited to see her son Ejaz Asgarally don the national colours for three years and her grandson Azurdeen Andy Mohamed playing at the ICC youth world cup in New Zealand in 2010 for the USA.