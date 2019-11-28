Man who allegedly wounded colleague, caught three years later

Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
After three years of evading the police, Ryan Lowe was on Tuesday brought before the court to answer to an attempted murder charge. The defendant appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Lowe was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on November 23, 2016, at Dumpsite Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he wounded Leroy Cummings with intent to commit murder.
The court was told that the defendant and the victim are known to each other and they both work at the Dumpsite located in Eccles, EBD.
On the day in question, the defendant and some other colleagues were drinking while the victim was asleep in a hammock.
The defendant went over to the victim and dealt him two lashes to his knee to wake him up. He then confronted him over some alleged stolen items and the two men got into an argument. This angered the defendant who took a knife and dealt the victim several stabs to his body.
The defendant then made good his escape and went into hiding. The victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries. After evading the police for three years, Lowe was arrested on November 18, 2019.
The police prosecutor told the court that the injuries the victim received are life threatening and due to the said injuries, the victim’s left arm was amputated.
After listening to the information that was disclosed during the hearing of the matter, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 11, next.
