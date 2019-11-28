Is sheer madness

When de police ketch dem criminals and when de judges and magistrates send dem to jail de people does glad. Yesterday, people start to find out dat de people who controlling de jail don’t want some criminals in deh.

So dem boys want to know if just like how people frighten de criminals if dem prison wardens frighten dem same criminals.

One man get a good jail sentence fuh armed robbery. While he was in jail, a man who kill a prisoner before stab him. Dis armed robbery man only come out of jail in August and he going back. He get ketch wid a gang who police backup de odda day.

Sometimes people does wonder if jail serve any purpose these days. People going in and coming out of jail like when people using a turnstile. Dem boys believe dat is because dem getting three and four square meals, a place to sleep, no bills to play and dem don’t have to wuk.

De human rights people insist on good treatment fuh de prisoner and because of de good treatment, de prisoner committing crime as soon as he come out of jail because he like de good treatment.

Anodda thing dat got dem boys shaking dem head is how people rushing fuh kill demself. Dis is Road Safety Week. Every year when is Road Safety Week, nuff people does dead pon de road.

Tuesday three vehicle crash. One truck crash into a bank fence. Then de police corner three men and dem crash into anodda fence. Before de day done, a third vehicle crash into a fence. It kill de two people inside.

Yesterday, anodda car see a crowd of people and crash into dem. How dat happen, only de Man Above know. But de driver kill a li’l boy and got he mudda and he sister dem in hospital. Is bare madness.

Parents going in school and beating teacher because de Ministry seh teachers shouldn’t fight.

Talk half and know is sheer madness.