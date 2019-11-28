Grandfather gets 19 years for killing reputed wife

Leonard Allan, 64, a pensioner of Burnham Avenue, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, who earlier pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for killing his reputed wife has been jailed for 19 years.

Allan, an alcoholic, was charged with between July 3 and July 4, 2018 of killing Shabana Ishack, called “Babita”, 40, of No2 Village, East Canje, Berbice. The woman was reportedly battered to death during a drinking spree at his Rosignol, West Coast Berbice home.

The accused appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Berbice High Court. Following his guilty plea, a probation report was ordered.

The state’s case was presented by Attorney-at-law Seeta Bishundial. State appointed attorney Siand Dhurjon represented the accused.

The probation report which was presented by Probation and Social Services Officer Odessa Semple detailed Allan as having a bad track record. It described him as being abusive and being fingered in his previous wife’s death.

In a victim impact report which was requested by the court, the aunt of the deceased reported that Ishack death has had a severe impact on the family.

It was reported that Ishack had visited Allan’s home and they were imbibing alcohol. The pensioner asked Ishack to cook him some food. He reportedly got upset and told Ishack that he was not pleased with how the food tasted.

He then allegedly ordered the woman to consume the entire pot of food, and when she refused, in a fit of rage, he began to physically assault her until she bled to death.

Neighbours had contacted the police to inform them that the woman was lying lifeless on a blood-soaked bed in the small one story wooden building. The pensioner was sitting near the body when the police arrived.

It was reported that it was a norm for the woman to visit Allan and they would drink and argue. The dispute would sometimes lead to the woman being physical abuse.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body of Ishack by government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgmohan revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage, Bronchoaspiration along with multiple injuries about the body.

A caution statement reportedly given by the accused along with a bicycle bar, which was reportedly used to commit the crime was admitted into evidence.

His lawyer Dhurjon, in a plea of mitigation, asked for leniency stating that the incident was cause due to both the accused and decease drunken state.

Justice Reynolds before passing sentence stated that he has taken all that was reported in the matter including the probation report and the plea of mitigation. He also looked at the severity of the crime and the victim impact report.

He stated that was starting at 25 years, but subtracting five years for the guilty plea and one year for time served, leaving a total of 19 years.