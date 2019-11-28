GNBA mulls regulatory framework for internet broadcast

– Promises Collaborative approach for monitoring elections

Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) announced yesterday that the authority has kicked off its Citizen Monitoring Programme, promising a collaborative approach to scrutinising the upcoming Regional and General Elections.

Chairman of the GNBA, Leslie Sobers, noted that the authority entered into discussions with Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM), and the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), for a joint approach to media monitoring of the airwaves and cable in the ensuing months.

Sobers said that the GNBA is aiming to secure its position as a viable, well-organised, well-run stakeholder-inclusive regulatory body in Guyana and the Caribbean.

He noted, further, that given the overarching aim, the citizen monitoring programme forms part of the authority’s strategic plan which is designed to give effect to GNBA’s vision.

Sobers stressed that the citizen monitoring programme (a pilot project) is by no means the first aspect of the strategic plan to be operationalised.

“Previously, we had drafted and publicised the broadcasting guidelines, in an attempt to clarify and simplify, for our broadcasters, the legal framework within which they operate; the broadcast policy of Guyana and their obligations as licencees.”

The GNBA Chairman added that the standard against broadcasters is set out in the Broadcasting Act of 2011 and its Amendments of 2017.

“Regular stakeholder engagements, a promise to which we lived up to, were held with regularity; these engagements also formed part of that strategic plan.”

Sobers said that the citizens will be able to draw to the attention of the authority, the shortcomings and infractions committed by broadcasters and also to indicate whether in the various broadcast operational zones citizens are receiving unhindered access to information.

The monitoring will be in keeping with the Broadcasting Act.

Persons desiring to become a voluntary citizen broadcast monitor can access the Citizen Monitoring Registration Form and the Complaints Form on the GNBA website.

The Authority’s Complaints Procedure can also be accessed on the GNBA Website.

The Citizen Monitoring initiative will be reviewed in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Sobers pointed out that in regards to the elections coverage, broadcasters should be reminded that though they may be sympathetic to the policies, plans and projections of a particular political party, their obligation to the Guyanese People is a professional non-partisan approach to information dissemination, as contemplated by the Broadcasting Act.

“The Broadcasting Act established that broadcasting in Guyana must follow the tenets of pluralism and that political and other controversial issues be treated in accordance with fairness and balance.

“That is our country’s inherent fairness doctrine which instructs how such issues must be presented to our citizens.”

He said that Section 32. Paragraph (i) of the Broadcasting Act of 2011 stipulates that in the granting of licences and in the setting of conditions, the Authority shall ensure that “programmes dealing with controversial public policy or matters of political or industrial controversy must meet standards of fairness and balance, accuracy, maintaining a proper balance and respect for truth and integrity and always ensuring that opposing views are not misrepresented.”

In this regard, Sobers said that the authority will be paying keen attention to what pertains on the airwaves in the run up to National and Regional Elections.

This attention forms the basis for our proposed joint monitoring operations with the media monitoring units of GECOM and the ERC.