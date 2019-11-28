Family offers reward for info on Bourda woman’s murder

Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Almost two months after 67-year-old Marva Oudkerk was found dead in her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home with a mosquito net tightly
wrapped around her neck; the victim’s daughter, Makada Oudkerk, is still hoping that one day she will receive some closure about her mother’s sudden departure.This has moved the family to offer a reward in an effort to solicit information that can aid them in finding the perpetrators behind the death of their loved one.
According to sources, a video footage obtained from a nearby CCTV camera revealed that there was someone gaining entry into the home of the deceased on that fateful night. However, a definite identification of that person is not clear at this point of the police investigation.
It is believed that the woman met her demise between 16:30hrs on Wednesday, October 9, and 18:30hrs Thursday October 10, last.
According to reports, the woman was found lying on her bed with a mosquito net tightly wrapped around her neck. She was last seen alive by her daughter the previous day.
Initial investigations have revealed that the woman was killed while trying to fend off bandits that gained entry into her home by removing several flooring boards. An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were removed from the building. At the time of the incident, the woman was living alone. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
