DPP recommends wounding charge instead of attempted murder charge for Kitty resident

A mason, who was facing an attempted murder charge two months ago, now has to make his court appearance for the lesser consequential charge of felonious wounding.

Quincy Evans, a 24-year-old mason, of Gordon Street, Kitty was charged on September 23, last, with attempted murder. This charge initially stated that on August 25, 2019 at Gordon Street, he wounded Joshua Williams with intent to commit murder.

However, that charge was withdrawn against him and now made to read that on August 25, 2019, at Gordon Street, Kitty, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm, he wounded Joshua Williams.

This comes as a result of legal advice from the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

This was presented yesterday by in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who is presiding over the case.

Evans was instructed to return to court on December 3, next, for the continuation of his matter.

Previously the court was told that on the day in question, Evans with a sharp object in his possession approached Williams who was standing on Gordon Street, Kitty.

An argument arose between the two men which led to Evans inflicting several wounds to Williams’s body.

An injured Williams was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was hospitalised.

Evans was charged for the offence after the reported matter was investigated.

The magistrate placed Evans on $120,000 bail with conditions that he lodges his passport to the court as well as to not make contact with or make anyone contact the victim.

He is to also report to the Kitty Police Station every Friday until the hearing and determination of the matter.